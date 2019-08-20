General Attention Currency Market Capitalization Tops $18.72 Million (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, General Attention Currency has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $12,662.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00017530 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Livecoin and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00263888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.01318233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000416 BTC.

General Attention Currency Token Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, STEX, Fatbtc and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

