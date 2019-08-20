General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 63,756,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,073,232. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

