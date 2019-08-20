General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

GM traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

