Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Insider John C. Hellmann Sells 23,469 Shares

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.40. 351,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,607. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

