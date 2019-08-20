GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $66,379.00 and approximately $351.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,554,741 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

