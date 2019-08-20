GeoCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $193.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $764,553.00 and $193.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00700038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014711 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

