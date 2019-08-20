Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GERN. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $267.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.59.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 5,328.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 6,429.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 64.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.