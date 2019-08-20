Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $12.20. Glanbia shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

