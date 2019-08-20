Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 84,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $7,245,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Steger acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 209,379 shares in the company, valued at $104,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,651,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,710. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 282,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

