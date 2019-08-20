GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Tops $760,611.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 304% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 193.5% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $760,611.00 and approximately $1,688.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,300,000 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

