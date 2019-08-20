GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of GlobeImmune Inc (OTCMKTS:GBIM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

