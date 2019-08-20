Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III Acquires 10,000 Shares

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 52,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

