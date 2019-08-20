Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Stock Price Down 39%

Greenkraft Inc (OTCMKTS:GKIT) shares dropped 39% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

