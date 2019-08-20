Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.31. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 3,270,061 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,921 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.