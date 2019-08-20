Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) dropped 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.31, approximately 4,607,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 1,450,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

SUPV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $358.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

