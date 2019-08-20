GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,974 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. 88,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

