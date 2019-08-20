GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 37,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

