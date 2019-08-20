GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brady by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $474,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,875. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. ValuEngine cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

