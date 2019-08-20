GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,790,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 151,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 85,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

