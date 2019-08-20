GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5,680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. 277,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

