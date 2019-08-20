Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 15.1%

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price fell 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.60, 3,381,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,562,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $51,014,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 190.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

