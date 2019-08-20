Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) VP Gregory E. Salyers Purchases 2,500 Shares

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) VP Gregory E. Salyers acquired 2,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $148.43 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 804,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

