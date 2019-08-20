Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Get Hanwei Energy Services alerts:

Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.54 million for the quarter.

About Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwei Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwei Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.