Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,198,000 after buying an additional 138,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,785,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,846,000 after buying an additional 375,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,048,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,596,000 after buying an additional 2,790,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after buying an additional 96,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 171,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,360. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

