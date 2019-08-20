Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Broadcom by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $266.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.93. 666,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $204.68 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

