Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 18,660 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $33,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

