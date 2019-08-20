Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,956 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.9% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,755. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average of $277.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,264. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

