HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Tops $0.0087

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One HashNet BitEco token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $230,757.00 and $312.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.01304508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000413 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Token Profile

HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,560,456 tokens. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO. The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO. HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco.

HashNet BitEco Token Trading

HashNet BitEco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.