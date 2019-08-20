Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

HE opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

