Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 359,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.80. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after buying an additional 335,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $19,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.