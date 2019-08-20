Head to Head Analysis: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. Consumer Portfolio Services (NYSE:CPSS)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get CNFinance alerts:

This table compares CNFinance and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 3.35% 5.07% 0.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNFinance and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $622.68 million 0.56 $130.08 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $389.77 million 0.20 $14.86 million $0.51 6.90

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats CNFinance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.