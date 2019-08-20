Head-To-Head Review: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. China Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and China Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Bat Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. China Bat Group does not pay a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and China Bat Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $48.72 million 2.11 $10.43 million N/A N/A China Bat Group $490,000.00 5.74 $7.65 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than China Bat Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and China Bat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A China Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of China Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of China Bat Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and China Bat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 20.20% 10.85% 1.04% China Bat Group 713.39% -114.41% -91.86%

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats China Bat Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

China Bat Group Company Profile

China Bat Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in the People's Republic of China. It provides direct loans, including secured loans comprising guarantee-backed loans, collateral-backed loans, and pledge-backed loans. China Commercial Credit, Inc. also offers financial guarantee services to third party lenders; and financial leasing services. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, farmers, and individuals in Wujiang, Jiangsu Province. The company was formerly known as China Commercial Credit, Inc. and changed its name to China Bat Group, Inc. in January 2019. China Bat Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

