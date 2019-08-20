Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.44

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 19300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after buying an additional 77,305 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after buying an additional 1,719,494 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 34,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 1,169,018 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

