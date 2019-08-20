Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTLF. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

HTLF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.32. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $11,912,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $5,970,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,813,000 after acquiring an additional 122,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,897 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

