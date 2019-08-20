Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up to $63.15

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.15, but opened at $63.15. Hess shares last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 813,231 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,908 shares of company stock worth $3,090,015. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess by 66.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,868,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 9,413.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hess by 225.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,220,000 after acquiring an additional 830,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 31.3% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,964,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

