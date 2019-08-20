Hexx (HXX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,820.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.02 or 0.01847770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.02971602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00705438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00817531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00491104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00127268 BTC.

About Hexx

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

