Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Hallador Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

