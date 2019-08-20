Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $498,000 in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,157,000 after buying an additional 606,258 shares in the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $360,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,450,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 423,499 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $27,473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 78,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

