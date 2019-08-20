Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. Timken Co has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

