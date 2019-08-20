Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.26, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Hiscox to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Hiscox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

