Holo Hits Market Capitalization of $110.59 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, IDEX and WazirX. Holo has a market capitalization of $110.59 million and $5.13 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, WazirX, Binance, Fatbtc, Hotbit, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, Liqui and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

