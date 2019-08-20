Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.34-10.34 EPS.

Shares of HD stock traded up $9.14 on Tuesday, reaching $217.09. 12,448,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,989. The stock has a market cap of $224.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $192.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.