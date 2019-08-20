Honey (HONEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,335.00

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Honey has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. Honey has a market capitalization of $6,335.00 and $14.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00891116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00245179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003544 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey (HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

