Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,233.8% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 804.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,185.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 618,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

