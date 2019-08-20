Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,191.88. 23,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,154.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $816.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.