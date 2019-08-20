Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 12.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 688,268 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,202,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,636,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 601,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,782,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. 127,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.