H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Set at C$23.00 by Raymond James

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned a C$23.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.96. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$23.66.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 6,600 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.84, for a total transaction of C$150,744.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$991,260.34.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

