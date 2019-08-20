Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has C$4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.65.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.65. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.19 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.27%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

