Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.42 ($84.21).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

ETR BOSS traded down €0.57 ($0.66) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €49.41 ($57.45). The stock had a trading volume of 225,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €48.89 ($56.85) and a one year high of €70.98 ($82.53). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.87.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

