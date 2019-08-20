Hydrogen Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bittrex, BitMart and Token Store. In the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.01320392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI. The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, CoinEx, IDAX, BitMart, IDEX, Bittrex, DEx.top, BitForex, Upbit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.